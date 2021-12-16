2h ago
Kings' Doughty, Coyotes' Crouse, Beagle latest to enter COVID-19 protocol
The Los Angeles Kings announced Thursday afternoon that star defenceman Drew Doughty has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.
TSN.ca Staff
The 32-year-old Canadian has three goals and 10 assists over 11 games this season with the Kings, his 14th season in the NHL.
The Arizona Coyotes placed forwards Lawson Crouse and Jay Beagle in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, bringing the league total to seven players added Thursday.
The moves came after the Boston Bruins added three players to the protocol, the Calgary Flames added two and the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers added one player each.
A total of 22 players were placed the COVID-19 protocol across the NHL on Wednesday.
The Coyotes, who lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, are scheduled to face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.