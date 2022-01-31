WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with national receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Wolitarsky was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Wolitarsky is entering his fifth season with Winnipeg. He had 32 catches for 386 yards and a TD last season, helping the Bombers capture a second straight Grey Cup title.

Over four CFL seasons, Wolitarsky has 111 catches for 1,412 yards and 10 TDs in 54 career regular-season games.