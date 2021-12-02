ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Sheldon Dries completed his hat trick late in the third period to lift the Abbotsford Canucks over the Ontario Reign 5-4 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Sheldon Rempal and Tristen Nielsen had the other goals for Abbotsford (6-6-3), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Spencer Martin made 25 saves for the win.

Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist each for Ontario (11-4-1), while Tyler Madden and Samuel Fagemo also scored.

Garret Sparks stopped 35 shots in net for the Reign.

The Canucks were 1 for 5 on the power play and Ontario went 2 for 7 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.