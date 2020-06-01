Sharks' Kane discusses how athletes can come together to help end racism in America

A number of F1 drivers have taken to social media to speak out against racism in the wake of Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the sport and its stars for staying “silent in the midst of injustice.”

Hamilton, a six-time world champion, posted Sunday a message of support to the peaceful protesters while also condemning his fellow drivers for not speaking out on the issue.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” Hamilton wrote. “Not a sign from anyone in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour yet there I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you.

“I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change. This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educated those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are the same! We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was one of the first drivers to address Hamilton’s criticism, saying he was “completely wrong” for not speaking out sooner in a post titled #BLACKLIVESMATTER.

“To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven’t express myself earlier than today,” Leclerc wrote.

“And I was completely wrong.

“I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I’ve seen on [the] internet.

“Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. It is our responsibilities to speak out against injustice. Don’t remain silent. I stand.”

Other drivers to post messages included Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz Jr, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Latifi:

Russell:

"We all have a voice to speak up for what's right - and until now I didn't know how to use mine in this situation.

"To echo Charles Leclerc's words, I just felt out of place sharing my thoughts on these atrocities publicly.

"I struggle to comprehend what I'm seeing in the news and on social media right now - and honestly, I still can't find the words to express how it makes me feel. But ultimately, no matter how uncomfortable it may be to speak out, silence achieves nothing.

"It's time we all stand together and kick racism out of our societies for good. Use your voice, spread awareness as far as you can. We're all responsible for ending the injustice."

Albon:

“Truthfully, I’ve been quite hesitant having a voice around George Floyd’s death because I felt I wasn’t in the position to talk.

“I grew up in a very privileged way, shielded away from any form of racism, whether it was at school, in my neighbourhood or racing. I never experienced it and so I don’t really know how to put it into words. But i came to realise that that was part of the problem, staying silent wasn’t good enough and everyone should be able to experience how I grew up.

“With that being said, it’s never too late to change and to address what’s wrong, this is about justice and to stand up for racial equality. What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable, it’s a final straw for many and it’s our duty to reform and create a better world for all of us.

“So how can we help? One way is being vocal and spreading awareness, we can also donate, but more than anything, don’t tolerate any form of racism, whether it be at home with your parents, at school with your friends or at work with your colleagues.”

Norris:

"I have fans and followers. Support and love. And I have power through this to lead and inspire so many. But we also stand for what’s right. This time I ask you to do something and take action. Go to my bio and click the link to prove your support and show." #blacklivesmatter #makeadifference

Ricciardo:

"Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened, what happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today’s society is a disgrace. Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together. Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action. We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let’s be better people. It’s 2020 ffs. Black lives matter."

Sainz Jr:

Giovinazzi:

Fino a quando crederemo che le nostre differenze ci rendano superiori o inferiori l'uno all'altro, continueremo a vivere nell'ingiustizia.

As long as we believe that our differences make us superior or inferior, we won’t live in a just world.



JUSTICE FOR FLOYD ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/2eu3bAD2HY — Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) June 1, 2020

Hamilton's team Mercedes-AMG F1 also released a statement, saying they stand with Hamilton.