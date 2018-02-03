Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was hit in the ribs by a slapshot from Karl Alzner in the second period of their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Drouin was seen leaving the Bell Centre in street clothes after being hit in the ribs by an Alzner slapshot in P2. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 3, 2018

He was seen leaving the Bell Centre in street clothes and is on his way to the hospital but tests revealed no fractures. He will be re-evaluated Sunday.

The Canadiens announced that he will not return with what the team is calling an upper-bosy injury.

Drouin exited the ice and was seen doubled over on the Habs' bench before leaving the arena.

In 46 games so far this season, the Quebec native has seven goals and 19 assists.