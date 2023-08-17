Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dru Brown will make his first start of the season in place of the injured Zach Collaros on Friday.

Brown was listed as the starter on the team's depth chart, released Thursday for their game against the Calgary Stampeders. Collaros was listed as the third option, behind Dakota Prukop.

Collaros missed time in practice earlier this week with a neck injury suffered in the first half last week against the Edmonton Elks.

Brown rose to the occasion upon replacing Collaros, completing 17 of 24 passes for 307 yards and four TDs while also throwing an interception in the comeback win.

The 26-year-old from Palo Alto, Calif., last started against the BC Lions in Week 19 of the 2022 season, throwing for 325 yards and three TDs against two interceptions in a losing effort.

Collegiately, Brown spent time with the San Mateo Bulldogs (2015) before transferring to the University of Hawaii.

Brown played two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors (2016-17), throwing for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns. Brown spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, appearing in eight games over that span.

Brown finished his collegiate career with 7,962 passing yards and 65 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.