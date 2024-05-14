The Drummondville Voltigeurs have a chance to lift the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in Game 4 of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Series as they try to complete the sweep of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Tuesday.

Drummondville jumped out to a commanding 3-0 series lead after defeating the Drakkar 6-2 on Monday night in Game 3.

Watch the Voltigeurs battle the Drakkar LIVE at 7 p.m.ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier led the offence with two goals and an assist while captain Luke Woodworth contributed three assists.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov and forward Lukas Landry recorded a goal and an assist each while Justin Cote and Sam Oliver also scored.

The Voltigeurs held the Drakkar off the scoreboard for the first seven periods of the series until late in the second period on Monday when star winger Justin Poirier finally broke through.

Captain Isaac Dufort also scored for Baie-Comeau.

Drummondville's Riley Mercer won his fourth straight playoff game after making 17 of 19 saves. He now has a 15-3 playoff record with a 1.82 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

Charles-Edward Gravel allowed six goals on 30 shots in his third consecutive playoff loss. He has a 12-4 record with a 2.27 GAA and .914 save percentage.

The Voltigeurs won the Game 1 5-0 on Thursday and Game 2 1-0 in overtime on Friday to help build the commanding series lead.

Voltigeurs captain Luke Woodworth leads the series with a goal and six points while Gauthier and Alexis Gendron each have three goals and four points.

If necessary, the series will move back to Baie-Comeau on Thursday for Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and that game can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship series.