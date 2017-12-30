Team Canada cancelled its morning skate on Saturday, but head coach Dominique Ducharme met with the media at the KeyBank Center.

Has Dominique Ducharme warmed up yet after last night's chilly, snowy outdoor game? ​

“Yeah, I took a really hot show​er coming back and I’m ready to go," the coach said with a smile. “We want to be playing a solid game tonight. It’s our last game before the playoffs and we want to be the ones in control.”

Canada is sticking with its No. 1 goalie tonight even though Carter Hart faced 35 shots against the Americans plus four more in the shootout.

"We have two days off after, before the quarters, and we want him to play," Ducharme explained. "He was good yesterday and there was 24 hours in between the games, by the end of the game, and he’s used to playing back-to-back games.”

After Friday's loss, Hart said his energy level was fine despite enduring the elements and the American attack.

"I'm not sure what's the plan, if I'm starting or not, but if I am I'll be ready and if I'm not I'll still be ready," he said. "We got to put this one behind us and focus on Denmark."

"He brings us confidence," said Ducharme. "He's just solid and we know how important it is in a tournament like this for a team making a run to have a sharp goalie."

Hart has played on consecutive days six times this season in Everett (WHL) stopping 183 of 191 shots in the second half of those back-to-backs (.958 save percentage).

Hart has allowed five goals in two games with three coming while Canada was shorthanded. Canada took six penalties against the Americans last night allowing them to climb out of two-goal hole twice. After the game, Ducharme was asked if discipline is a problem.

“It won’t be," he said with a steely-eyed look. "It won’t be. I can guarantee you, that’s for sure.”

The coach made sure the message was received loud and clear during the team's morning meeting.

“They were not lazy penalties," he said. "I think, just bad management of the intensity. Just the way we use our sticks. The way we use our stick puts us in trouble. You don’t get a cross-checking penalty if you get your stick on the puck. You don’t get a tripping penalty by (Maxime) Comtois, where he’s behind the guy and he’s trying to get in front, if he’s coming stick on puck. It’s about managing those moments where we want to be hard. We need to be in control and it starts with the way we use our sticks. We’ve talked about that and we will be better."

When asked why Canada lost control of Friday's game, frustrated alternate captain Dante Fabbro didn't mince his words.

“Penalties. Undisciplined," he said in the aftermath of the defeat. "I mean, we talk about it in the locker room and with the coaches and it’s up to the players, obviously. We have to make sure we stay out the box, that’s kind of the bottom line."

Another issue for Canada is its banged-up blue line. Kale Clague returned to the lineup last night playing nearly 27 minutes to lead all skaters. The Kings prospect blocked a shot off the inside of his right foot in Tuesday's opening win against Finland and was forced to sit out Wednesday's game against Slovakia.

“I thought it was good," said Clague when asked how his foot responded in game action. "It was just a bad bone bruise. The other day I woke up and could barely walk and now I think I feel pretty good so that’s positive and I’m ready to play the rest of the tournament.”

After sitting out the third period on Wednesday, Fabbro saw his playing time rise against the Americans although not quite to the level of Tuesday's opener when he played more than 18 minutes. Fabbro played 14:54 on Friday, but 7:26 of that was in the first period. The Boston University product, who injured his foot on a blocked shot during NCAA play before Canada's camp, was asked if it was challenging skating through the snow.

“I wouldn’t say it’s harder," he said. "It’s just tough. There’s lots of ruts and you could fall down at any time when you’re turning and pivoting so you just have to be sturdy on your feet.”

Ducharme said he’ll monitor the minutes closely tonight.

A win by Canada will clinch first place in Group A and give them an easier opponent in the quarterfinals. Although Ducharme said securing last-change advantage in the medal round is the real prize.

​"Having last change when you get down to the semifinals or the final and you have a big moment, a big face-off and you're playing with a one-goal lead, those (advantages), if you can, you have to take them. That's what we want to achieve with tonight's game."

Canada is the heavy favourite against Denmark, a country it has never lost to at the World Juniors (4-0-0, 28 goals and only four against). Ducharme was asked if he'd prefer a stiffer challenge before the knockout stage.

"We want to be as good as we can whoever we play," the coach said. "There's still things you control. We don't control the opponent, but we control what we do and that's what we're focusing on. We want to play a solid game, that's first. That's all we're asking before the playoffs ... We wanted to use the first part of the tournament to build momentum, to learn, to see what it takes to win at this level and I think we’re doing that."