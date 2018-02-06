OTTAWA — Matt Duchene scored and added two assists as the under-manned Ottawa Senators posted a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Mike Hoffman, Chris DiDomenico, Colin White and Zack Smith also scored for Ottawa (18-25-9). Craig Anderson made 30 saves.

The Senators were already without veteran forwards Mark Stone (knee) and Bobby Ryan (hand) when they learned they would also be without Derick Brassard, who is banged up, and Nate Thompson, who left the morning skate early, as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Travis Zajac, Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils (27-17-8). Keith Kinkaid allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Eddie Lack, who allowed one goal on 12 shots.

Trailing 5-2 to start the third, the Devils made it a two-goal game on Palmieri's 11th of the season.

The Senators took a 4-1 lead midway through the second as White scored his first NHL goal on a great feed from Thomas Chabot in front of 13,991 at Canadian Tire Centre. The goal put an end to Kinkaid's night.

The Devils cut the lead in half as Hall picked up his 19th of the season on the power play extending his scoring streak to 11 games (7G, 10A). Alex Burrows had taken a double minor as he took exception to a hit from Hall.

The Senators made it 5-2 in the final minute of the second as Jean-Gabriel Pageau fed Smith for a breakaway as he stepped out of the penalty box and he made no mistake beating Lack.

An entertaining first period saw the Senators jump out to a 3-1 lead.

The Devils opened the scoring just two minutes in as Stefan Noesen took advantage of a turnover and found Zajac, who beat Anderson short side.

The Senators made the most of a two-man advantage as Hoffman beat Kinkaid with a one-timer to the top corner and on an ensuing power play DiDomenico scored his fifth of the season.

Duchene rounded out the scoring, beating Kinkaid short side on a play that started with a great behind the back pass from Hoffman.

Notes: Ottawa recalled Max McCormick from AHL Belleville. New Jersey's Taylor Hall played in his 500th NHL career game Tuesday.