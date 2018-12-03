The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Marcus Pettersson.

In 16 games for the Penguins this season, Sprong has four assists. The 21-year-old has four goals and five goals in 42 career NHL games.

Pettersson has six assists in 27 games for the Ducks this season. In 49 career games in the NHL, Pettersson has one goal and nine assists.