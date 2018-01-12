The Anaheim Ducks announced a three-year extension for Andrew Cogliano on Friday.

BREAKING: We've signed Andrew Cogliano to a three-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season! pic.twitter.com/tqxpXicPrQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 12, 2018

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the deal carries an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 30-year-old Toronto native was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Originally taken with the 25th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers out of the St. Mike's Majors of the OHL, Cogliano is in his eighth season with the Ducks.

In November, Cogliano appeared in his 800th consecutive game, becoming only the fourth player in NHL history to do so. Cogliano has not missed a game since his NHL debut with the Oilers in October 2007. He is the NHL's current iron man, having appeared in 829 straight contests.

In 43 games this season, Cogliano has five goals and 13 assists.

Cogliano has amassed 149 goals and 202 assists over 11 NHL seasons with the Oilers and Ducks.

Internationally, Cogliano struck gold in consecutive years with Canada at the 2006 and 2007 World Juniors.