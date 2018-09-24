Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler shed the non-contact jersey for the first time this preseason on Sunday, suggesting he could be ready for the team's regular season opener next week.

Kesler was limited to 44 games last season after undergoing off-season hip surgery and lingering effects of that procedure put his status for this season in doubt.

The 33-year-old joined a line with Anton Rodin and Chase De Leo in practice on Sunday after being cleared for contact.

“These are tests,” Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle told The Athletic. “That’s all it is. It’s a test. For any injured player coming back, it’s an encouraging sign that he joined our group for practice. It’s encouraging that he was able to battle in some battle drills and feel good after it.

“But it’s still a test. Every day, he’s going to be tested along the lines of is he able to compete? Is he being able to play pain-free? Is he able to have his strength and feel strong when he leaves the rink? That he’s not jeopardizing himself.”

Kesler had eight goals and 14 points in those 44 games last season. He added two assists in four playoff games as the Ducks were swept by the San Jose Sharks.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray expressed doubt earlier this off-season that the winger would be able to play all 82 games this season.

Kesler recorded three straight 20-goal seasons with the Ducks before falling well short of the mark last season. He's signed through 2021-22 at a $6.875 million cap hit, the third-highest salary on the Ducks roster.