Team Sweden's roster for the world junior hockey championship got a boost Wednesday as the Anaheim Ducks announced they will loan 2018 first-round pick Isac Lundestrom to the team.

Lundestrom, selected 23rd overall in June's draft, posted two assists in 15 games upon starting the season with the Ducks. Since being loaned to the San Diego Gulls last month, he has six assists in 12 AHL contests.

The 19-year-old had two goals in seven games en route to winning a silver medal at the world juniors last year.

Lundestrom is one of five players in the 2018 draft class to activate the first year of their entry-level contract by appearing in more than nine NHL games.

The world juniors begin Boxing Day, when Sweden will face Finland in Group B action.