Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg is dealing with a non-displaced fracture of his finger tip but he will attempt to play through it, general manager Bob Murray said Wednesday.

GM Bob Murray said Jakob Silfverberg has a fractured finger tip but that it is non-displaced. Will try to play with it so won't be out long term. Has had some adjustments done with his glove to protect it. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 18, 2018

Silfverberg got off to a hot start this season, posting three goals and seven points in his first six games prior to suffering the injury against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The 28-year-old missed Wednesday's 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, but Murray said he will not be out long-term. Silfverberg's glove has been adjusted to give the finger added protection when he returns.

Silfverberg, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July, scored 17 goals and posted 40 points in 77 games with the Ducks last season. He carries a $3.75 million cap hit this season.

In other Ducks injury news, Murray said Wednesday that both Ondrej Kase and Carter Rowney could return to the lineup in the near future. Kase, who has yet to play in the regular season due to a concussion, is currently symptom-free and awaiting clearance from doctors. Rowney, who has missed the team's past two games with an upper-body injury, could return to the team's lineup on Saturday.