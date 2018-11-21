No.1 Duke and No.3 Gonzaga face off in the Maui Invitational tournament final Wednesday in a hyped title game featuring four potential 2019 NBA draft lottery prospects.

This is just the second matchup between a pair of top-three schools in Maui Invitational history.

You can watch the Duke vs. Gonzaga game live tonight on TSN2 at 5PM ET.

The game is rife with potential future NBA stars as Duke’s trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, as well as Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura are ranked in the top 12 in ESPN’s 2019 NBA mock draft.

The Blue Devils are off to a blazing start this season as their aforementioned star rookie trio of Williamson, Barrett and Reddish has combined for 300 points – the most points after five games for a teammate trio in Duke’s history under coach Mike Krzyzewski. That’s 14 more than the second-place 1992-93 trio of Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley and Thomas Hill that racked up 286. The more recent trio of Jabari Parker, Rodney Hood and Quinn Cook put up 284 points after five games for Duke in 2013-14.

Gonzaga is also off to a strong start this year, led by Hachimura. The 6-foot-8, third-year forward has become the face of Japanese basketball and he is averaging 23 points a game for the Bulldogs. A strong game against Duke could skyrocket his stock heading into the draft.

Both Duke and Gonzaga have won their first five games to start the season. Duke is looking to record its third win against a top-10 opponent this month after beating Kentucky and Auburn. Duke outlasted No. 8 ranked Auburn in a close semi-final matchup, while Gonzaga came back in the second half to beat Arizona.

Duke last won the Maui Invitational in 2011 and has won the tournament a record five times. Gonzaga won their first and only championship in 2009.