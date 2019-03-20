Canadian college basketball star, RJ Barrett of Duke, has been named USA Today's National Player of the Year.

Barrett, who hails from Mississauga, Ontario, currently leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring (22.9) and is seventh in assists (4.12), 10th in rebounding (7.5) and 10th in field goal percentage (.457).

The 18-year-old forward's strong play this season helped Duke (29-5) win the ACC championship as well as capture the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Canadian has also received first-team All-America honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and Sporting News, and he’s a finalist for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year Award, the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year and the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award.

Duke opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday versus NC Central or North Dakota State. Its game is set for 7:10 p.m. ET / 9:10 p.m. PT on TSN