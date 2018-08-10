Barrett tries on his Duke threads for the first time

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Friday that freshmen Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish will travel with the Blue Devils to Canada for their three-game exhibition series, but both will not play in any games due to injury.

The pair has been limited in practice this summer as Jones battles a hip injury and Reddish deals with a groin muscle strain. Neither ailment is expected to linger into the season.

“I wish these two kids were completely healthy,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s not anything that we are worried about. But, again, it’s August. We shouldn’t put them in position where they might get a more serious injury as a result of playing them right now.”

While Duke will be without Jones and Reddish, they will have their other two five-star recruits as Canadian R.J. Barrett and high school sensation Zion Williamson will play their first games in a Duke uniform on the trip.

Duke will play Ryerson on Wednesday, University of Toronto next Friday and then will wrap up their trip against McGill two days later. Catch all the games LIVE on TSN.

The Blue Devils will take two weeks off following their trip north of the border and then resume workouts in early September. Krzyzewski said the plan is to have Jones and Reddish fully healthy when workouts resume.