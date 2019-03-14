Is Zion making a mistake coming back for the ACC tournament?

Projected lottery draft pick Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to action ahead of Duke's ACC quarterfinal matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

Watch Zion's return LIVE on TSN1 at 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt.

Williamson has been out since Feb. 20 when he sprained his knee in the opening minute of their North Carolina game in Durham.

The freshman averaged 26 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in likely his only year in the NCAA.

On Mar. 11 the 6-foot-7 forward was named ACC player of the year despite the fact he missed the Blue Devils final five games.

Duke went 3-2 without Williamson in the lineup, with both of their losses coming against ranked teams.

Williamson's return comes at a good time as the team announced on Mar. 12 that Marques Bolden will miss the ACC Tournament.