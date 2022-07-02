Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duke Williams was able to return for the second half Saturday night against the Montreal Alouettes despite being helped off the field in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Williams, 29, remained down on the field following an attempted play on the ball late in the second quarter against the Alouettes' secondary.

Williams was helped off the field by members of the Riders' training staff and went to the locker room.

The Riders recently lost Shaq Evans, who led the team in receiving yards to a fractured ankle. Williams (159) trails Evans (185) by just 26 yards for the team lead.