HAGERSVILLE, Ont — For one driver Saturday was a night five years in the making, and for another it was the perfect culmination of a dream season.

Former NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion D.J. Kennington ended a five-year winless streak in the Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway, and LP Dumoulin culminated the evening with his second championship.

Dumoulin finished 10th to win the title by nine points over Alex Tagliani.

The 39-year-old driver from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, had three victories, eight top fives and 12 top fives, claiming Canadian stock car racing’s highest honour for the first time since 2014.

Dumoulin came into the event with a four-point lead over Tagliani, but was forced to start from the rear after failing post-qualifying technical inspection. However, as Dumoulin piloted the No.47 Weathertech Canada/ Bellemare Dodge up through the field, Tagliani was slowed by a pair of penalties that knocked him back to a 13th-place finish.

In addition to Dumoulin’s championship, his car owner Marc-Andrew Bergeron claimed his second owner’s championship.

CBRT’s Brett Taylor wrapped up the Jostens Rookie of the Year honours, becoming the first Alberta-based driver to win the award.

Championship Standings

For Kennington, it was a hectic night. After winning the E3 Spark Plug Pole Award earlier in the day, the 40-year-old from St.Thomas, Ontario had his hands full staying in front with his No.17 Castrol Edge Dodge. He fended off challenges from Kevin Lacroix, Cole Powell and Donald Theetge, and led 93 laps en route to his 20th series victory.

Kennington took the lead from Theetge on Lap 173 and held on through a late-race caution.

Theetge settled for second, while June Jukasa race winner Kevin Lacroix led 64 laps and finished third. Peter Shepherd III and Andrew Ranger completed the top five.

Pinty’s Fall Brawl Results

Cole Powell finished sixth and earned the inaugural Top Oval Driver Award. The award went to the driver who earned the most points in oval races in 2018. Dumoulin won the Top Road Course Driver Award.

Marc-Antoine Camirand, Anthony Simone and Adam Martin finished seventh through ninth.

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will air on TSN3 and TSN5, Saturday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m., and on RDS2, Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Dumoulin, Bergeron and the rest of his Dumoulin Competition team will be honoured along with NASCAR Pinty’s Series top finishers and special awards winners at the NASCAR Awards Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 7.

NASCAR Pinty's Series-Pinty’s Fall Brawl Results

Saturday

At Jukasa Motor Speedway

Hagersville, On

Lap length: 0.625 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) D.J. Kennington, St. Thomas, Ont., Dodge, 200 laps, 87.041 mph.

2. (5) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que., Chevrolet, 200.

3. (3) Kevin Lacroix, Saint-Eustache, Que., Dodge, 200.

4. (8) Pete Shepherd III, Brampton, Ont., Ford, 200.

5. (4) Andrew Ranger, Roxton Pond, Que., Dodge, 200.

6. (2) Cole Powell, MT. Brydges, Ontario, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (10) Marc-Antoine Camirand, Saint-Leonard-d'Aston, Que., Chevrolet, 200.

8. (9) Adam Martin, Ayr, Ont., Ford, 200.

9. (7) Anthony Simone, Aurora, Ont., Dodge, 200.

10. (19) L.P. Dumoulin, Trois-Rivieres, Que., Dodge, 200.

11. (11) J.F. Dumoulin, Trois-Rivieres, Que., Dodge, 200.

12. (14) Brett Taylor, Calgary, Alta., Dodge, 200.

13. (6) Alex Tagliani, Lachenaie, Que., Chevrolet, 199.

14. (13) Mark Dilley, Barrie, Ont., Ford, 199.

15. (16) Jason White, Sun Peaks, B.C., Dodge, 198.

16. (20) Trevor Monaghan, Hamilton, Ont., Dodge, 197.

17. (18) Luc Haukaas, The Pas, MB, Dodge, 197.

18. (15) Brad Graham, Glencoe, Ont., Chevrolet, 197.

19. (12) Connor James, Bradford, On, Dodge, 183.

20. (17) Joey McColm, Ajax, Ont., Dodge, 123, engine.

21. (21) Larry Jackson, Oakville, Ont., Ford, 1, rear gear.

Race Statistics

Time of Race: 1 hour 26 minutes 10 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.462 seconds

Fastest Qualifier: D.Kennington (119.389 mph, 18.846 seconds)

Caution Flags: 6 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Kennington 1-40; K. Lacroix 41-77; A. Tagliani 78; D. Kennington 79-95; C. Powell 96; D. Kennington 97-102; D. Theetge 103-138; L. Dumoulin 139-142; K. Lacroix 143-169; D. Kennington 170-172; D. Theetge 173; D. Kennington 174-200.

Standings: 1. L. Dumoulin, 523; 2. A. Tagliani, 516; 3. D. Kennington, 511; 4. C. Powell, 508; 5. K. Lacroix, 490; 6. M. Camirand, 488; 7. D. Theetge, 483; 8. A. Ranger, 474; 9. A. Martin, 411; 10. B. Taylor, 386.