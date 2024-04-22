Dump and Chase: A same game parlay for Leafs-Bruins Game 2

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo this week as they highlight a same game parlay for Game 2 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Aaron Korolnek: The Stanley cup playoffs are off and running. And the Toronto Maple Leafs look to tie the series tonight against the Boston Bruins in game two. We have a special same game parlay here on dump and chase. Coco, what's the first leg?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well, AK, obviously we expect a response for Toronto in this game. A lot of the talk coming out of last game was the game that Jeremy Swayman played and how he stood on his head and not so great for Samsonov. So we don't know who's going to play net for Boston tonight, but I think either guy that plays the net, you know you're going to get their A-game.

And I expect Samsonov off to bounce back because he's shown that he's capable of playing really great hockey. So I'm going to lean on the under in the first period, under one-goal-and-a-half because Toronto definitely doesn't want to get into a run-and-gun with this team, especially with their struggle scoring.

And Boston probably wants to try to set the tone early. So you expect the defensive response for the Maple Leafs.

Korolnek: We know Auston Matthews was firing pucks relentlessly at the end of the regular season - 23 in his last two games.

And I'm looking at tonight the over of four-and-a-half shots on goal. Five or more for Matthews at -144 as a must play five shots in game one, including ten attempts.

You know how the Toronto Maple Leafs rely on Auston Matthews for offense. I think the same applies in game number two. What's our last leg of the same game parlay?

Colaiacovo: Well, considering I'm going to piggyback off of yours, and I piggyback off of my first pick too, is the Toronto Maple Leafs plus a goal-and-a-half on this one. I know there's a lot of people wanting to write the Maples off, crowning the Boston Bruins, saying it's over in four or five.

There's no need to overreact here. These are two good teams playing against each other. The Maple Leafs always tend to play their best hockey when their backs are up against the wall.

So I expect a response game. If they don't win, I expect them to keep it close, which is why we're leaning on the puck line here.

Korolnek: So under one-and-a-half goals in the first period, over four-and-a-half shots for Matthews and the Leafs to keep it close. Plus a goal and a half on the puck line. The SGP plus +342.