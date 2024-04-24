Dump and Chase: A Same Game Parlay for Leafs-Bruins Game 3

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo this week as they highlight a same game parlay for Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Aaron Korolnek: Game three Leafs-Bruins tonight. And Carlo, we have cooked up a Same Game Parlay. Why don't you take it away with a play on the under of six-and-a-half goals in an alternate total?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Yeah, we just missed our Same Game Parlay last game, but it's playoff time. We're back at the grind. And so FanDuel's offering the total at five-and-a-half, but in the Same Game Parlay, you can bump it up to six-and-a-half. In this game, if you look at the first two games, neither game has gotten over six.

And now that we're in the third game, it's the return of Jeremy Swayman, who's had a lot of success against the Maple Leafs this year, 4-0 with a .962 save percentage. And I expect this game to be even more tightly contested, especially with the elevated play of Samsonov.

Nylander is still in question. Does he return? My gut says he does return, but that shouldn't change the fact that this game will be evenly matched. It'll be a close game and I like it to stay under the total of six-and-a-half.

Korolnek: A leg in any parlay involving the Leafs and the Bruins has to include Auston Matthews five plus shots on goal.

He had five in game one on 10 shot attempts, eight in game two on 12 shot attempts. The man is simply a menace at putting pucks on net.

Carlo, what's the final leg?

Colaiacovo: Well, why don't we go to his linemate? And that's Tyler Bertuzzi with the shots on goal.

Because guess what? He doesn't have to worry about feeding Matthews for 70. And he's definitely picked up his shot mentality in the last two games. Recording five last game, got a goal called back against him.

You look at the Maple Leafs, they've been very successful getting shots on net. They've got 70 shots on net in the last two games.

You've got to expect the energy is going to carry them forward. Want to be more aggressive at getting shots on net, especially on Swayman, who has had that success that we talked about.

So Bertuzzi to record three-or-more shots is something that we're closing this Same Game Parlay with.

Korolnek: I love it. So we've got the Leafs and the Bruins on an alternate total under six-and-a-half goals. Matthews five plus shots on net, and his linemate Tyler Bertuzzi as well. You package that trio together, it pays a juicy +502 on FanDuel.