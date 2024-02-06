Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Tonight Carlo likes the Winnipeg Jets in Sean Monahan's debut, while AK is backing his favourite Sam Reinhart prop.

Aaron Korolnek: The all star break has come and gone. We are back and ready to pick some winners. And the Winnipeg Jets, Coco, have a new man in the middle. It's Sean Monahan. Why do we like the Jets tonight?

Carlo Colaiacovo: I love the Jets tonight because you think about the spark that this Monahan trade created for the Winnipeg Jets.

We've been on the jets train for a long time right now, and I've always said, what if this team acquires a top six forward? Well, they did that in Sean Monahan solidifying their second line center ice position. And this is a team, uncharacteristically, that went into the break losers of three in a row. So they hit the reset button, get to come back fresh, go into Pittsburgh tonight, and basically a pick 'em game at full health. So the Monahan boost, plus, the Winnipeg jets looking to get back in the win column. That's why I love them tonight.

Korolnek: One of my favorite plays all year has been backing Sam Reinhart.

Three or more shots on goal, and Fanduel repeatedly gives us the same number at a very reasonable price at just -133 shots or more for Reinhart. It's hit in 15 of his last 17 games, and Reinhart is one of the top snipers in the NHL, with 37 goals on the season. No reason to expect anything different tonight. The Reinhart shots on goal, a must play for me.

So we know the Edmonton Oilers are looking for their 17th win in a row tonight in Vegas. However, we're looking at it a little bit different. From a handicapping perspective, how do we play this game?

Colaiacovo: Yeah, we're all as Canadians cheering for the Edmonton Oilers to get that streak and get to 17. But I think it's going to be a challenge because I don't expect much offence in this game. I'm leaning on the under six and a half goals.

If you look at the way Edmonton's come along this streak, they haven't scored many goals, but more importantly, they haven't given up many goals. They've gone under the total in 10 straight, and they're playing against a Vegas team that will probably be a little bit motivated. And Aidan Hill returns the net. Yeah, just as we guessed it, Aidan Hill versus Stuart Skinner in a goalie battle tonight in Vegas. So give me the under.

Maybe a showdown of Canada's goaltenders at the four nations face off next year.