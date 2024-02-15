Dump And Chase: Carlo expects high-scoring game in Tampa Bay

Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes the over in the Avalanche game, and likes three favourites to win in a +money parlay.

Carlo Colaiacovo: Coming off a 2-1 night, where we should have been 3-0 if the Winnipeg Jets could have just put one in the empty net. But we're back tonight with some winners, AK. And we start in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs are coming off a very impressive win shorthanded. And tonight take on the dogs in Philadelphia, who come into Toronto tonight. How are we looking at this game?

Aaron Korolnek: I love the under of 6.5 goals tonight between the Leafs and the Flyers. We know the Leafs are going through a flu bug. Marner, Tavares, Nylander missing practice yesterday, but I think it's most important to note that Morgan Rielly will miss game number two of his suspension. Looking back at last year, the 15 games that Rielly missed, the Leafs had a lot of success, and they were playing in low-scoring games. Ten of the 15 games that Rielly missed last year went under the total. They're 1-0 this year on the under without him. I think the same will be in play tonight against a Philadelphia team that is in the bottom third of scoring in the National Hockey League.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Colorado-Tampa, featuring the league's two top scorers in Kucherov and MacKinnon. How are we playing this one?

Colaiacovo: I'm playing the over on this one. You talked about, it's the marquee matchup between two of the top candidates for the Hart Trophy. And you got to think, with Kucherov holding a three-point lead right now on MacKinnon, the talk in the dressing before the game is, 'Come on, Nate, you got to catch him. Here's your time to catch him.' And in Tampa's dressing room, 'Come on, Kuch. Keep the gap going. You got to stay ahead of Nate MacKinnon.' And in doing so, you got to think, the teammates are expecting a high-scoring game in this one. And look, Tampa Bay has been the best team in the league on the power play at home. And Colorado, they haven't been good at staying out of the box lately. In the last three games, their PK is operating at just around 60 per cent. So I expect a lot of goals in this one, which should be a star-studded affair in Tampa.

And to top things off, AK, my Coco Parlay of The Day. You look at the board, a lot of big favorites tonight. We usually don't advise you to hit big chalky plays. So, to make some money on this one, Ottawa at home against Anaheim, the Rangers at home to Montreal and Calgary at home to San Jose. All big favorites. You put them in a parlay, +165 on your dollar value. I think that one's a home run winner tonight.

Korolnek: An under, an over, and Coco's parlay of the day. Does it get any better than this, Dump and Chase powered by FanDuel.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 61-37-1 on the season