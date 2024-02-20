Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes the Florida Panthers to keep their scoring ways going, while AK is fading the Canucks after allowing 10 goals on Monday.

Aaron Korolnek: Welcome into Dump and Chase, where we hope our picks are as hot as the Florida Panthers. Coco, the team we are eyeing with our first selection tonight. How are we playing the Cats?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well, AK you mentioned the Florida Panthers are red hot. Not just winning games, but scoring goals as they have scored four-or-more goals in their last five games which have alluded to wins.

So that's what I'm going to focus on tonight for the Florida Panthers to score four or more against the Ottawa Senators. Look, the Senators have been such a Jekyll-and-Hyde. I know they've been playing a lot better as of late. They got a big win in Tampa last night, but every time we seem to count this team in, they find a way to count themselves out.

So expect the down game for them and Florida to keep rolling tonight.

Korolnek: I have a full fade of the Vancouver Canucks in place.

They must be exhausted after peeling the puck out of their own net 10 times yesterday against the Minnesota Wild. Does not get any easier, they take on Colorado, who has dominated Vancouver in their last two matchups, a combined score of 9-3 in favour of the Avs, a short home price to pay for Colorado.

I'm backing them all night long.

Colaiacovo: And AK, one thing I'm backing in this game as well is the over six-and-a-half because everything you just mentioned. Colorado at home loves scoring goals. You expect a bounce back game from Vancouver because they got embarrassed yesterday, so you expect the goal counts to go up. But you've got six of the top 20 point-getters in this game. You got Rantanen, MacKinnon, Makar, Miller, Pettersson, Hughes. Expect a lot of goals in this game.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 62-39-1 on the season