Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Tonight, Korolnek has the Detroit Red Wings circled as a winner, while Carlo has his eyes on fading the LA Kings.

Carlo Colaiacovo: We are at the last day before the all star break full of games. And we are going to the beautiful city of Detroit, AK. Where the last time the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings played, it was full of fireworks. When you're looking at this game, what are you targeting?

Aaron Korolnek: Beautiful city, I'm not so sure, but a beautiful result if you're backing the Detroit Red Wings -120 tonight against the Ottawa Senators. The Wings have been rolling, Coco, 7-2-1 in their last ten, and they've been beating some of the NHL's bests. The Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A matchup with Ottawa should not be imposing and will not be imposing for the Wings. I think it's an easy cash with the Wings on the moneyline.

You're looking at a play in Nashville and the LA Kings that I'm really intrigued by. How are we playing it?

Colaiacovo: Well, you talked about a team that's rolling in Detroit. A team that's not rolling right now is the LA Kings. So I'm siding with the Nashville Predators at home as slight underdogs in this game. Just look at the LA Kings recently. They've had their coach call them out, they've had their own players call them out, and they've had got no response from that.

2-8 in their last ten games, including losing their last four going into this matchup and 3-14 since the Christmas break, which includes 1-8 on the road. Not a good spot for the LA Kings on their last game before the break. I expect Nashville to go on top in this one and go into the break in a better mood than the LA Kings are.

Korolnek: Yeah. Two plays for you here on dump and chase, powered by Fanduel, hitting at almost 65 per cent of the season. So, Carlo, you and I need to rest, relax and get ready for the second half of the season. We'll be back next week.

Korolnek and Colaiacovo are 55-32-1 on the season