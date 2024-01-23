Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Tonight the guys are betting on the new coach bump lifting the New York Islanders over the Vegas Golden Knights and are riding with the Ottawa Senators to once again beat the Montreal Canadiens.

Aaron Korolnek: we're looking to improve upon our 65 per cent hit rate this season. And Coco, we're looking at the new coach bump on the island to start paying dividends for us.

Carlo Colaiacovo: AK this is one of my favorite plays on the board to back the New York Islanders for multiple reasons. You said it, new coach bump.

But the Vegas Golden Knights, it's their third game in four nights. They played last night in New Jersey, gave up a ton of goals. They had their coach call them out for their poor defensive structure play. But can you blame them? Look at the players they're missing. No (Jack) Eichel, no (John) Carlson. Missing a couple key guys on the back end, and we don't even know who's starting in net for them. But for the New York Islanders, I love everything that Patrick Roy has brought into this group. Even though it's just a short period, a new energy, there's a new voice behind the bench, and you just know that this Islanders team has the players to have success. They just maybe needed that spark that they can get behind the bench from Patrick Roy. I like where Patrick Roy can take this team, and that's why I'm riding them tonight.

Korolnek: I'm looking at the Edmonton Oilers, who have won 13 games in a row. But I'm not playing Edmonton. In fact, I'm playing the Columbus Blue Jackets +2.5 goals against the Oilers. First off, Columbus has beaten Edmonton in three straight games, and if you look at Edmonton's winning streak, their last six games decided by two goals or fewer, they are not destroying teams.

They're not destroying Columbus. The Blue Jackets +2.5 goals -140 on FanDuel is a fantastic play.

Speaking of winning streaks, man, the Ottawa Senators have quite the one going against the Montreal Canadiens. We think they extend that tonight.

Colaiacovo: Yeah, I'm liking Ottawa tonight, and it's very rare that I'll pick a team that's this low in the standings as a favorite and actually like it. But just because you mentioned the Ottawa Senators have a recent trend, a successful trend, against the Montreal Canadian 7-0 in their last seven games. Clearly, they got their number, and you just got to be encouraged by what you've seen. The Ottawa Senators in their last three games, two wins in their last three. The one win was against the juggernaut Winnipeg Jets, a team that we love. But they're on their mom's trip. It was a very inspiring comeback effort in Philadelphia the other night, and you look at the addition of Shane Pinto back in the lineup and the spark that it's created for this group.

So I like that. To continue tonight in Montreal,

Korolnek: Ottawa, Do it for the moms and do it for us here on Dump and Chase, powered by Fanduel.

Korolnek and Colaiacovo are 53-28-1 on the season