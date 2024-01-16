Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today the guys give their pick for the big showdown between Toronto and Edmonton and are once again riding with their favourite Winnipeg Jets trend.

Aaron Korolnek: Coco, the Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to 11 tonight, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, but we don't think they're going to do that at all.

Carlo Colaiacovo: You know, AK, this Maple Leafs team is so funny to follow because, you know, this is almost the perfect game that you would expect them to play their best. Losers of three in a row.

And they've got the ten game winning streak of the Edmonton Oilers. So I like the Maple Leafs in this one, +125. Look, they're a very good team. Anytime you get a chance to find a very good team at plus money, it's a good spot to find them in.

And the Maple Leafs have had Edmonton's number. They've won ten of the last 15 games. And I just think that this is a good spot considering all the criticism that the Maple Leafs have been facing. For them to find their game and go out and play one of their best games and beat one of the best teams in hockey, would it surprise you? It definitely wouldn't surprise me because they're notorious with their DNA to play some of their worst hockey against some of the weaker teams and some of the best hockey against some of the best. I expect the Leaf's best to show up tonight.

Korolnek: I'm looking at the captain of the Ottawa Senators, Brady Tkachuk.

Four plus shots on goal tonight, hosting the Colorado Avalanche, a team playing their third game in four nights. The East coast trip continues for the Avs, and Tkachuk has been a home shots on goal machine, going four or more in eight of his past ten. Colorado has been giving up a ton of shots so far on this east coast trip.

I think that continues, and I think Brady gets at least four.

Coco. One of our favorite trends in the NHL, it involves backing the Winnipeg jets and their reticence in allowing goals. Who are they playing tonight and who are we fading?

Colaiacovo: Well, they're playing the New York Islanders and we are betting the under team total.

New York, uh, Islanders, two and a half. It's twelve consecutive games without allowing more, including 18 of the last 19. So why are we going to stop now? And the thing that's made us cash the most over the last two months. Oh, and the islanders got shut out yesterday, too, in Minnesota. So I absolutely love this play to continue to hit for us.

Korolnek: Well, I mean, it can't possibly be going any better for Winnipeg. Hopefully the same applies for us here on Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel.