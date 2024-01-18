Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Tonight the guys are backing William Nylander and Toronto Maple Leafs, and are also keeping a close eye on Tage Thompson against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Aaron Korolnek: ​Carlo, the Toronto Maple Leafs let us down on Tuesday night against Edmonton, but we're going back to them tonight against Calgary, a game you could watch on TSN4. Tell me why.

Carlo Colaiacovo: There's no chance they can let us down two days in a row, can they? I mean, it's the Maple Leaf, so who knows?

But no, not tonight. Not against Calgary. Not because of all the criticism that they've been facing. I'm all over the Maple Leafs, and I think this is a great bounce back spot for them to right the ship. They've been hearing their coach call them out. They've been hearing all the criticism around their defensive play and their third period breakdowns and collapse and stuff like that. I think all that nonsense stops tonight against a team they've had some good success with. 7-3 over their last ten against the Calgary Flames. Leafs bounce back tonight not just for them, but for us, too.

Korolnek: Another player we're on is William Nylander back in his hometown? How do we play it?

Colaiacovo: I'm liking Nylander in this one. I think he's going to impact the score sheet in many ways tonight, but the way that I'm focusing on him is to record four or more shots.

He's been a shot machine, lately because he hasn't been producing lately on the score sheet. Pointless in his last four, but it hasn't stopped him from shooting a ton. He's hit this over in four straight, including eight of the last ten. So I talked about a motivated group. When you're frustrated and you're looking for your team to bounce back, you lead to your best players. Nylander has got to be the guy leading the way tonight.

Korolnek: It's weird you think about Nylander as the superstar Swede. In fact, born in Calgary, Alberta, my favorite play tonight is Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres.

Four or more shots on goal against a Blackhawks team that allows the sixth most shots on goal of any team in the National Hockey League. We know how beleaguered they are by injury, the Blackhawks, that is. And Thompson, as eclipsed this number in ten of his past 13.

Four of four against the Blackhawks in their last four meetings. So, Tage Thompson, four plus shots on goal for the Buffalo Sabres tonight. This has been Dump and Chase, powered by Fanduel.

Korolnek and Colaiacovo are 51-27-1 on the season