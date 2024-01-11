Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today the guys are once again jumping on a trend in the Winnipeg Jets game, and expected a busy night on the ice for Patrick Kane.

Aaron Korolnek: We are looking to improve upon our 65 per cent mark on the season. And coco, we're going back to a familiar play. The Winnipeg Jets, a defensive juggernaut tonight at home against Chicago.

Carlo Colaiacovo: I love this play because been the most profitable play for us and anybody else who's been jumping on this train for the last month.

Yes, the Winnipeg Jets. We are betting on them continuing to dominate defensively and in net against this Chicago team. Right now, There's no [Connor] Bedard you really question the talent they have on this team. So under one and a half goals in this game is our bet. And AK ,Fanduel is catching on to us because they've lowered this total in this game are like, "No, you're winning too much we got to make it harder for you guys." But we're not backing away from this. We love it even more tonight and I'm actually even more confident. I'm going to sprinkle a little bit on the shutout, +500 that the Chicago Blackhawks won't even score a goal in this game.

Korolnek: Hopefully, Philipp Kurashev and the Blackhawks are not our downfall tonight. Nor the Winnipeg jets. My favorite play tonight? Patrick Kane. Three plus shots on goal, a number he has hit in seven of his past eight, in nine of his past eleven. Kane routinely playing 20 minutes a game for the Detroit Red Wings in a high-scoring affair we expect against the Edmonton Oilers, with a total of seven and a half goals.

Offensive fireworks equal shots on goal. Kane over three plus shots is the play.

Lastly, you were in the building, Coco. You saw the Leafs destroy San Jose earlier this week. You think Montreal could do the same tonight?

Colaiacovo: I absolutely do. I'm all over the Montreal Canadiens in this one because the San Jose Sharks have lost twelve games in a row, and there's a reason for that. They are a bad hockey team. I said it the other day, I don't think they could beat the best American League hockey team. That's how bad I think they are and that's how much I feel confident about Montreal tonight. Montreal played last night in Philly, had a hard fought game, lost in a shootout.

But they got their best goaltender in that tonight in [Samuel] Montembeault and he's been amazing this year. Always gives them a chance to win. So I love Montreal tonight to get back in the win column against the bottom feeders, San Jose Sharks.

Korolnek: Let's keep the winning ways going here on Dump and Chase, powered by Fanduel.

The odds on this as a three-leg parlay are +569* and $10 would pay $56.90 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.