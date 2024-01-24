Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Tonight Carlo has two plays in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets game, while Korolnek is jumping on a shot prop that has cashed in 14 of 15 games.

Aaron Korolnek: A great Canadian clash down at Scotiabank Arena tonight. The Maple Leafs hosting our Winnipeg Jets. Coco, we've been loving the Jets all year long. Making a bunch of money for our audience betting on them. Are we riding with them again tonight?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well, AK, there's a couple plays I'm looking at for this game and both with the Winnipeg Jets. Obviously when you can find the Winnipeg jets at plus money, you pounce on that. Because they've proven they're one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. Coming off one of their worst losses of the season against the Boston Bruins. It's a good bounce back spot against a Maple Leafs' team that I think is primed right now for a loss based on their schedule. Coming back off of a long western road trip. You know how I feel about these games. The team that comes back from these road trips always takes a little bit to get going.

Little sluggish in their play, low energy. So a good spot for the Winnipeg Jets to pounce on the Maple Leafs. Who, let's be honest, haven't really been a consistent team over their last ten games. Also under three and a half team total for the Maple Leafs because they're playing the Winnipeg Jets, who don't give up that many goals. As of last game, they gave up the NHL streak of 34 games in a row of not giving up three or more goals and 14 games in a row of allowing only two or less. It was anomaly last game. They broke that streak because of an empty netter. Regardless of who's in the net tonight for the Winnipeg Jets, I believe it's going to be (Laurent) Brossoit, doesn't matter. This team structurally is sound defensively and a juggernaut defensively and will provide challenges for the Maple Leafs because Toronto is struggling to score five on five, but also struggling to score on their power play where they are one for 15 in their last seven games. So give me the under team total Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets.

Korolnek: So Coco, you're on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. You're on the Toronto Maple Leafs team total under three and a half goals. I'm on Sam Reinhart. Three or more shots on goal. We talk about the consistency of the defence of the Winnipeg Jets. There is no one more consistent at eclipsing his shot on goal prop than Sam Reinhart.

He's gone over this number in 14 of his past 15 games. The Panthers have a home game against Arizona, a team that does not suppress shots well. I love this play with Reinhardt over two and a half shots on goal tonight on Fanduel.

Korolnek and Colaiacovo are 54-30-1 on the season