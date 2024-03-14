Dump & Chase: Best Way to Bet Maple Leafs vs. Flyers

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes the under in the Toronto Maple Leafs game while AK has his eyes set on Michael Bunting.

Aaron Korolnek: We have a big one on TSN4 tonight. The Leafs and the Flyers. My man, Carlo Coliakovo on the panel. Coco, a lot of goals are coming between the Leafs and the Flyers tonight, right?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Not in my eyes. I'm actually liking the under a lot in this game. Because if you look at the Maple Leafs, to start with, four days off and no Mitch Marner, the guy that drives the offense for this team. The Maple Leafs have played to the under in their last four games.

And you're playing against a Philly team right now that is trying to keep their hold on a playoff spot. They're not a team right now that has a lot of offence. Probably going to be relying a lot of defence without John Tortorella behind the bench, too. So I expect this game to play under the total of six and a half.

Korolnek: My favorite play tonight. Michael Bunting over two-and-a-half shots on goal. First and foremost, Pittsburgh playing against San Jose, the team that allows the most shots against of any team in the National Hockey League. And keep in mind the three games that Bunting has played for the Pens. 11 shots on goal.

17 shot attempts. He is firing as a member of the Penguins. He'll do so tonight against San Jose.

Lastly, a controversial pick here. Buffalo against the red-hot New York Islanders. Please fill me in.

Colaiacovo: Well, you know how I feel about the Islanders as a sneaky pick to win the Stanley cup, but I'm focusing on this match.

This is a bad schedule spot for the New York Islanders. It's the dreaded first game back after the long western road trip, which was a successful one for them. And it's at home to the Buffalo Sabres. So I'm leaning on the Sabres on this one as a slight favorite at home because looky-looky, the Buffalo Sabres, only five points out of a playoff spot.

The team they're catching is the Islanders. This is a massive game for Buffalo's playoff chances. They're a team right now that is kind of hot themselves. 6-4 in their last ten, winners of the last two. I like Buffalo in this one to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Korolnek: Hopefully we can be as hot as the Buffalo Sabres have been of late here on Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel.