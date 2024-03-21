Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes the value with Winnipeg to beat the New Jersey Devils while AK has his eyes set on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Aaron Korolnek: Carlo, the Winnipeg Jets are on the road tonight in New Jersey. The Jets are rolling. Do they continue their winning ways in the Meadowlands?

Carlo Colaiacovo: You know, AK, this is one of my favorite plays on the board because I think Winnipeg's being undervalued here.

Just a small favorite on the road, but they had one of their most impressive wins on the season the other night in New York against one of the top teams in the east. And you look at their last couple of games, they're finally starting to gel with all of their acquisitions.

Their top two lines are absolutely stacked. Scheifele led the way with a hat trick. Their second line with the new additions of Monahan and Toffoli really starting to come together too. Toffoli's hitting the scoresheet and they're playing against a New Jersey Devils team that is just 2-12 since Christmas following a win, that's not good.

So give me the Winnipeg Jets in this one to keep things rolling.

Korolnek: Another team that's really gelling since the trade deadline is the Carolina Hurricanes. They bring in Kuznetsov, they bring in Jake Guentzel and I think they're going to do some serious work tonight at home in regulation against the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that has looked off of late.

And the Canes, man, they dominate Philly 9-1 in the last ten games. Canes in regulation -140 is my play.

And I'm looking at the Art Ross race, man, it is hot. You're talking about Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, back and forth, back and forth.

Do we think Kucharov maybe extends the lead tonight?

Colaiacovo: He absolutely does. And you talked about hot teams. There's no team hotter in the NHL post-trade deadline than the Tampa Bay Lightning. 4-0 with their new acquisitions of Duclaire, who's found a nice home in Tampa and Dumba on the back end.

They've scored 23 goals in their four games post trade deadline. And a lot of it is because Nikita Kucherov has been absolutely on fire. So I love him to record two or more points tonight, keep that point streak going. Which I would like to describe point night in San Jose because, because they just can't stop anybody right now.

He's been on fire. I expect him to stay on fire and I expect him to keep pace as the leader right now in the Art Ross Race.