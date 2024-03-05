Dump & Chase: Don’t expect a 'new coach bump’ for Devils vs. NHL's best team

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo isn't buying into the "new coach bump" in New Jersey and also thinks Connor McDavid could be in store for another big night.

Aaron Korolnek: We have a nine-game slate in the National Hockey League tonight. We're looking for some winners, and where better to start than the Florida Panthers, the league's best team, as they visit the New Jersey Devils. Carlo, a team with a new coach.

Should we care?

Carlo Colaiacovo: We should care. It's a big story, but I'm not going to use it as an angle. Normally, anytime a team gets a new coach, you're looking for that new coach bump. But there are so many other problems in New Jersey than the coach.

They still don't have a goaltender that can keep the puck out of the net. And when you're talking about Florida, look, I know it's a second night of a back to back, but Florida has established themselves as one of the defensive powerhouses in the league. 16 of their last 17 games, they've held opponents to two goals or less.

Can't imagine that's going to change tonight against the Devils' team that's got more problems than we'd like to see them have. And I'm just not buying the new coach bump. Plus they're coming off of the western road trip, which is another angle we like here with Florida.

Korolnek: So you talk about Florida's defensive prowess. How about their offensive prowess? I'm looking at Matthew Tkachuk to record an assist at -150. He has at least one assist in twelve of his last 15 games, six in his last four games against the New Jersey Devils. And look at New Jersey's defensive incapabilities. They have been absolutely terrible of late, allowing a ton of goals. Tkachuk to record an assist. My favorite play.

Let's talk about the NHL's leading assist man, Connor McDavid, as they make a visit. He and the Oilers to Boston. How are we playing it?

Colaiacovo: Well, if McDavid was watching Nathan MacKinnon last night, put on a four point performance, you got to think that he's looking to duplicate that tonight as now the gap has improved the eight points of him chasing MacKinnon.

So I'm liking McDavid to record two points or more against the Boston Bruins. And you ask why? Boston looked like a dominant team yesterday and they were. Now they're on the second half of a back to back. I kind of see this as a let down spot for Boston because maybe a look ahead to Toronto on Thursday, a team they just beat on Monday.

Plus, when you look at Boston, they've given up three or more goals in eleven straight games before last night. You got the Edmonton Oilers coming into town, led by McDavid. I think this is a prime spot for McDavid to rack up the points and close the gap on MacKinnon.

Korolnek: Awesome night of hockey ahead in the NHL. Let's accentuate it with some winners.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 63-44-1 on the season