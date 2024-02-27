Dump & Chase: Will Leafs' streak continue tonight?

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes the Toronto Maple Leafs to keep their winning ways rolling, while AK has his eyes set on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Aaron Korolnek: We have a big one on TSN tonight. The Toronto Maple Leafs looking for eight in a row as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. Coco, do they get it done?

Carlo Colaiacovo: I think they absolutely do, AK.

And look, we don't like to give out big favourites, but it's hard not to like the Maple Leafs in this one. Considering they're the hottest team in the league, have won seven in a row, and have got a ton of momentum.

For the first time all season, they've been getting tremendous depth scoring from the rest of their roster. Guys like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi have stepped up, and the return of Morgan Rielly as well.

Also, they're playing a Vegas team right now that is decimated with injuries, especially up front. They're in a little bit of a slump themselves. I think the Maple Leafs find a way to keep this streak going tonight in a big way.

Korolnek: Not a lot of depth scoring for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it doesn't matter when you have Nikita Kucherov and his 102 points on the year.

I love the Lightning tonight on the road as a short favourite against the Philadelphia Flyers. Tampa has won a couple in a row, and they're playing in Philly against a team that has lost a couple in a row and are down a couple of their top players.

I think this is a really nice spot for Tampa to continue their win streak. And on the other side: A massive losing streak. We expect to continue tonight in Montreal.

Colaiacovo: Yeah, it's the battle of two of the worst teams in the league, and it's hard to think that we're picking this matchup.

It's Montreal at home to Arizona. And when I looked at the FanDuel board, and I saw Arizona as a slight favourite, I'm like, wait a minute. They've lost twelve games in a row. There's no way I'm putting any money on a team that's lost that much. Montreal's lost five in a row, but I've done a couple of their games lately, and they've been very competitive in losses.

Now, they're the home team. They get the last change. Hopefully, their top line can get going tonight. But I like Montreal in this one because I think it'll be a good bounce-back spot for a game against a team that they should beat. So give me Montreal.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 62-42-1 on the season