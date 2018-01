TORONTO — Vince Dunn scored 1:43 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Tuesday.

Alex Steen tied it in the final minute of the third period for the Blues (27-17-3). Carter Hutton stopped 30 shots for the win.

Connor Brown had a short-handed breakaway goal for Toronto (25-17-4) near the midway point of the third period.

The overtime loss wasted an impressive effort by Frederik Andersen, who made 40 saves.

It was the Maple Leafs' first game back after the bye week. Their last game was a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

St. Louis dominated play in the first period, with the Maple Leafs struggling to connect passes. Toronto's best chances came with Blues forward Kyle Brodziak in the penalty box for slashing, but the Leafs only had a few serious shots on net with the man advantage. By the end of the first St. Louis had outshot Toronto 14-7.

The biggest play of the opening 20 minutes came when Leafs forward Matt Martin squared up Brodziak behind the St. Louis net and crushed him with a body check. Blues tough guy Chris Thorburn came to Brodziak's defence, fighting Martin while LL Cool J's classic "Momma Said Knock You Out" played.

Andersen kept the Leafs in the game through the first two periods, including stopping Thorburn on a breakaway with about nine minutes left in the second. Play opened up in the period, but the score remained locked at 0-0. Shots were 26-19 in favour of the Blues after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Andersen again stymied Thorburn, sliding post-to-post on a wraparound attempt and getting a pad on the puck before then covering up the rebound in the first four minutes of play.

Brown finally opened the scoring shortly after, outracing Alex Pietrangelo to the puck after the Blues captain mishandled a pass at the blue line. Skating in alone, Brown snapped the puck past Hutton for a short-handed goal as the 18,951 in attendance at Air Canada Centre cheered on.

St. Louis coach Mike Yeo pulled Hutton for an extra attacker with less than 90 seconds left in the third. That paid off as Steen backhanded a Pietrangelo rebound past Andersen with 57 seconds left to set up overtime.

___

Follow @jchidleyhill on Twitter