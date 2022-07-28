Dwight McNeil is headed to the Merseyside.

Everton announced the signing of the 22-year-old winger from Burnley on Thursday in a move reported to be worth in the neighbourhood of £20 million.

McNeil has signed a five-year deal with the club.

“It is an amazing feeling to sign," McNeil told the club's website. "When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is. Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does [director of football] Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans."

A native of Rochdale, England, McNeill is a product of the Clarets academy and made his senior debut in 2018.

He made 137 Premier League appearances for Burnley over five seasons with the team, scoring seven goals.

McNeil becomes the second player to join Everton following Burnley's relegation to the Championship with defender James Tarkowski having previously signed with the Toffees.