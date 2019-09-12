When Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets parted ways after just 10 games last season, it seemed like only a matter of time before he found a new landing spot. But more than 10 months have passed and Anthony is still without a job.

While he's been connected to a handful of teams throughout the summer -- most recently the Los Angeles Clippers -- Anthony's chances of finding a team before training camp appear to be growing more grim by the day. Anthony's long-time friend and rival, Dwyane Wade, told the Los Angeles Times it's tough seeing Anthony unsigned.

“He’s a brother of mine and a great friend and I’m just very disappointed that he’s not in the NBA because he doesn’t deserve that as a person,” Wade told Arash Markazi of the LA Times. “Melo is one of the best individual people I know and a lot of people don’t know that because things that have been said about him in the past."

"Hopefully he gets an opportunity to be with a team this season because he has a lot to still offer the right team in the right role and the right situation. I want him to be able to end his career the way he wants to end it. He deserves that as someone who has carried the torch for this game and done so much for the league and Team USA in the Olympics. He deserves better than this.”

Anthony and Wade entered the league together in 2003 and have made a combined 23 All-Star Teams.

Anthony scored 13.4 points per game on 40.5 per cent shooting in his 10 contests with the Rockets last season. For his career he averages 24.0 points per game on 44.9 per cent shooting.