Dyce: ‘Wins like this will continue’ as Redblacks continue to forge identity

The Ottawa Redblacks had one of the most impressive wins of the CFL season on Saturday, erasing a second-half deficit that got as large as 19 points, including 16 points in the final three minutes, to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-28 in overtime.

Making his first CFL start, quarterback Dustin Crum struggled in the first half and the Blue Bombers went into the break holding a 201 to -17 advantage in net yards.

Head coach Bob Dyce said the team’s message did not change after a difficult first half, and he believes the team will continue to build off of their impressive Week 6 victory.

“Our message didn’t change at halftime. It was just a matter of us making sure we were giving our best, all 12 guys at the same time,” Dyce said on TSN1200. This a very strong mental group. They just continue to fight. We needed to make sure we were playing well in all three phases. I have a lot of belief in them, and they believe in themselves, and they showed it.

“I think the guys have a firm belief in the process we’re taking. As we continue to forge our identity, wins like this will continue to happen and you just want to keep building on it.”

Crum was instrumental in the comeback, driving the Redblacks down the field late in the fourth and scoring the tying touchdown off a 12-yard run, adding the two-point conversion with no time left in regulation. The 24-year-old sealed the victory with a 29-yard touchdown run in overtime.

The rookie finished the game with 261 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dyce says Crum showed excellent composure in overcoming a difficult first half to lead his team to the comeback win.

“Dustin did a great job out there. We didn’t start as well as we would’ve liked, but it showed his character that he didn’t let his performance in the first half impede what he did in the second half,” said Dyce. “He’s a very composed individual. He executed when he needed to execute.”

Dyce also commended the Redblacks' defence, which was crucial in keeping the team in the game early, as they limited the Blue Bombers to a season-low 26 total rushing yards and holding them to just 16 plays in the second half.

“Those guys are committed to team football. They’re locked in a very high percentage of the time,” said Dyce. “We want to be physical, fast, and aggressive. Most importantly, they do it as a unit and they do it with great confidence. They take great ownership of what they do on the field.”

The Redblacks now hold a 2-3 record, tied with both the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division behind the 4-0 Toronto Argonauts. They have a chance to continue their climb up the standings on Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders.