Head coach Dave Cameron says Dylan Garand and Sebastian Cossa will both see time in net when Canada faces Sweden in a World Junior Championship pre-tournament game on Monday, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Garand, 20, was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Rangers in 2020.

The Victoria native spent the 2021-22 season with the Kamloops Blazers, posting a 2.16 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 45 games. 

Cossa, 19, is a first-round draft pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021.

The Hamilton, Ont., native appeared in 46 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22, registering a 2.28 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Goaltender Brett Brochu is also on Canada's roster and is a projected scratch for tonight's game, along with forward Riley Kidney and defenceman Ethan Del Mastro.

Canada opens tournament play against Latvia on Tuesday. 