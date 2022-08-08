Garand, Cossa to split time in net vs. Sweden in WJC warmup

Head coach Dave Cameron says Dylan Garand and Sebastian Cossa will both see time in net when Canada faces Sweden in a World Junior Championship pre-tournament game on Monday, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Riley Kidney and Ethan Del Mastro have joined Brett Brochu on the ice this morning … projected scratches for Team 🇨🇦 tonight — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 8, 2022

Garand, 20, was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Rangers in 2020.

The Victoria native spent the 2021-22 season with the Kamloops Blazers, posting a 2.16 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 45 games.

Cossa, 19, is a first-round draft pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021.

The Hamilton, Ont., native appeared in 46 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22, registering a 2.28 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Goaltender Brett Brochu is also on Canada's roster and is a projected scratch for tonight's game, along with forward Riley Kidney and defenceman Ethan Del Mastro.

Canada opens tournament play against Latvia on Tuesday.