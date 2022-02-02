The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and defensive tackle Dylan Wynn have agreed to a two-year deal, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported on Wednesday.

Wynn, 28, will be entering his fourth season in the CFL. The Concord, Calif., native spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before joining Hamilton as a free agent in 2019.

The Oregon State product started 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, registering 30 tackles and five sacks.

Wynn, who also started all three of Hamilton's playoff games, including the Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, was named an East Division all-star for 2021.

Hamilton previously re-signed Wynn to a two-year contract in 2020.