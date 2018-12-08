OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators were ready for their four-on-three power play in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Ryan Dzingel scored with the man advantage after the Penguins were called for too many men in the opening minute of the extra frame as Ottawa edged Pittsburgh 2-1.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher said they simulated the situation in practice earlier in the day.

"I had a weird feeling this morning," said Boucher. "We were supposed to practise five-on-four and I don't know, we practised five-on-three and four-on-three, and the boys executed perfectly, so it was good.

"It was a good, lucky day."

Thomas Chabot got the Senators (13-14-3) on the board in regulation as Ottawa put an end to a two-game losing streak.

Mark Stone set up Dzingel for the winner with a cross-ice pass. Stone finished with two assists.

"We worked on it (Saturday) morning a little bit," Dzingel said.

"Stone told me he missed me on the five-on-four just before so I knew he was looking for me and, obviously, five-on-three, four-on-three we're trying to get the puck in his hands because he makes things happen. He was ether going to me or (Chabot) and he faked (Chabot) out and came to me. Chabot already got one so he was looking for me and it found a way in."

The Senators' win came without the services of leading scorer Matt Duchene, who the team announced earlier Saturday is out weeks with a groin injury. The Senators also revealed Bobby Ryan would be sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

"It's opportunity for other guys," said Craig Anderson, who stopped 35 shots. "You can't worry about what you don't have. You have to worry about what you do have and what we have in here is 20 guys willing to pay the price to try and win hockey games."

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh (12-11-5), while Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

"I thought we dominated a lot of the game," said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. "We couldn't find a way to score more goals, but there was a lot to like about our effort. For the most part, it was pretty solid."

Tied at one goal apiece, the third period was eventful with both teams having power-play chances, but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

"I still think we can give ourselves a better chance in the third, staying out of the box and overtime," said Sidney Crosby. "We did a lot of good things, but you can't expect to win games, especially close games, putting yourself in that position time and time again."

Midway through the third Crosby fed Kris Letang who had a great chance, but rang a shot off the crossbar.

The Senators appeared to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the opening minute of the second period. Zack Smith found the back of the net off his own rebound, but the Penguins challenged the goal and upon review it was ruled the Senators were offside.

Three minutes later Dea, who was recalled from the American Hockey League on Friday, picked up a loose puck and beat Anderson glove side with a shot from the circle.

"It feels really good to get that first goal in my first game back," said Dea. "It gives me a lot of confidence moving forward."

With Derick Brassard in the penalty box, the Senators generated a number of chances on the power play, but were unable to beat DeSmith.

Despite the Penguins outshooting the Senators 16-7 and controlling the play much of the first period, it was Ottawa who led 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Stone fed Chabot at the point who fired a puck through traffic to beat DeSmith glove side. Chabot has eight goals and 25 assists to lead all defencemen in scoring.

"It was important for me to bounce back as I didn't play well against Montreal," said Chabot. "It's probably not the last time in my career, but it was important for me to get back on track to play a solid game at both ends of the ice."

The Senators are back in action Sunday as they host the Boston Bruins. Mike McKenna will get the start for Ottawa.

Notes: D Christian Jaros was a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Mark Borowiecki missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh defencemen Chad Ruhwedel and Juuso Riikola were healthy scratches.