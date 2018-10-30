PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.

Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.

Tate wrote on Twitter: "It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!!"

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Tate, who had been the Lions leading receiver with 44 catches and 517 yards this season, said Monday he was not expecting to be dealt.

"I don't think so," Tate told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.

The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.