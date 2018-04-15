Recently acquired Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was arrested on Sunday morning near the team's practice facility in Philadelphia.

Worley came to the Eagles last month in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Police say that Worley was found asleep in his vehicle on the highway.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Worley, 23, resisted arrested and was tasered by the police.

#Eagles CB Daryl Worley was arrested at 6 am this morning when he became combative with police and Philadelphia police administrated a taser on him, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. A gun was recovered on the scene. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

A gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

The Eagles are aware of the arrest.

“We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning," the team said in a statment.

A Philadelphia native, Worley has played 25 games over two seasons with the Panthers, recording three interceptions. He was a third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2016.