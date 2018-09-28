A member of the Philadelphia Eagles' legendary "Gang Green" defence has died.

Safety Wes Hopkins was 57. He played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Eagles, being named an All-Pro in 1985.

Former teammate Garry Cobb announced his passing on Twitter earlier on Friday.

I'm sorry to report that one of the best @Eagles players I've ever known, safety Wes Hopkins passed away this morning. He played the game with #Passion and #Commitment. He was a great player, a great teammate and we will all miss him dearly. @sethjoyner @EricAllen619 pic.twitter.com/DiPUrypjVg — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) September 28, 2018

It was confirmed by the team later in the afternoon.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former safety Wes Hopkins.https://t.co/6uEpyvnQPn pic.twitter.com/xxvoQxVaeY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2018

“Wes Hopkins is one of the best safeties in the history of our franchise and played a major role in the team’s success during his time here in Philadelphia,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “He was well-respected among his teammates and coaches, not only because of the way he played the game and what he was able to accomplish on the field, but also because of the way he carried himself and the type of leader he was. He had a genuine love of the game and that’s one of the reasons he connected so well with the people of Philadelphia. Wes will be forever remembered as an Eagles legend and somebody who helped build the foundation for our organization’s success. Our thoughts are with his family during this time.”

A native of Birmingham, AL, Hopkins was orginally taken in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft out of SMU.

He appeared in 137 games over 11 seasons from 1983 to 1993, recording 12 sacks, 30 interceptions and a pick-six.

In 1988, Hopkins was voted by his teammates as the winner of the Eagles' Ed Block Courage Award, an honour given out each year to a player from every NFL team who exemplifies sportsmanship.

Others offered praise for Hopkins on Twitter.

Hearts are heavy hearing the news about my safety Wes Hopkins passing today. One of the toughest players to play the game who taught me so much about the game my first couple of years. May God your soul & thanks for being a great teammate RIP Hop #GangGreen #FLYEAGLESFLY 😢 🦅 pic.twitter.com/KjyBT9q7vK — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) September 28, 2018

"Hearts are heavy hearing the news about my safety Wes Hopkins passing today," wrote former Eagles cornerback Mark McMillian. "One of the toughest players to play the game who taught me so much about the game my first couple of years."

Hopkins was inducted to the SMU Hall of Fame earlier this year.