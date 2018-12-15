PTI: Is Sunday's game against the Patriots a must-win for the Steelers?

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled out quarterback Carson Wentz because of a fractured vertebrae for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Update: QB Wentz (back) has been ruled out. https://t.co/tZTbAq0Eov — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2018

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles is expected to get the start in his absence. Wentz also missed time at the start of the season as he recovered from knee surgery.

In 11 games so far this year, Wentz has 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions and a completion percentage of 69.6.

Following their matchup with the Rams, Philly will be back in action the following week at home against the Houston Texans.