The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are discussing an upcoming visit to the White House and said in a statement they view this as an opportunity to "engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country."

"We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington," the Eagles said in a statement released Monday. "We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field achievements, but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country."

#Eagles have not committed to a White House visit, but they are discussing it. Given Malcolm Jenkins' role in calling attention to social issues, this is an important discussion. The statement alludes to using the time to engage the White House, rather than skipping it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2018

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out, with Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins' role in calling attention to social issues, it is an important discussion for the team to have.