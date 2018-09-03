Carson Wentz will not start in Week 1 after all.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Nick Foles will start under centre Thursday as the Eagles open the season in Atlanta against the Falcons, adding that it is in the "best interest" of the club.

Head coach Doug Pederson just told me that Nick Foles will start at QB on Thursday vs Atlanta. He is on way to announce to Media now. — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 3, 2018

The move seemingly answers weeks worth of questions as to whether Wentz, who is coming off knee surgery in December, would be ready in time for the opener.

As of Sunday, Wentz was not yet been medically cleared for contact. He sat out the whole pre-season and only recently returned to full practice.

Pederson has said numerous times throughout the off-season that he is more interested in the next several years of Wentz's career than he is in having him ready for Week 1.

Following their matchup in Atlanta, the Eagles will have 10 days until they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.