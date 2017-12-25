Eagles top Raiders to clinch first in NFC

PHILADELPHIA — The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Philadelphia.

Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, and the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs with a sloppy 19-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

The Eagles (13-2) went to the Super Bowl and lost 24-21 to New England the last time they had home-field advantage following the 2004 season.

They'll need the edge after a second straight poor performance. The defence struggled in a 34-29 win at the Giants last week. The offence was awful against the Raiders.

"We played great team ball," cornerback Patrick Robinson said. "The offence didn't play as well as they have been, the defence had to step up."

Ronald Darby intercepted Derek Carr's pass and ran it back 52 yards with 54 seconds left, but was ruled down by contact at the spot of the pick. Nick Foles then completed four straight passes for 21 yards. After an incomplete pass, Elliott nailed his kick right down the middle.

"We have to pick up for each other," Darby said.

Derek Barnett returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown after picking up a lateral on Oakland's final play from scrimmage.

Coming off a 12-4 season, the Raiders (6-9) were a popular pick to challenge the Patriots for the AFC title. But they were eliminated from the playoff chase on Sunday.

Still, playing for pride, Oakland nearly spoiled Philadelphia's Christmas.

"Defensive battle, hard-fought game, certainly had our chances," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "We ran it well, struggled throwing it. Defence played extremely well."

Making his second start since MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, Foles had a tough time on a windy night. He was 19 of 38 for 163 yards with one TD and one interception. He had four TD passes and no picks against New York.

"I didn't play good enough," Foles said. "I have to play cleaner, (need) pinpoint accuracy and good decisions on third downs."

Carr was even worse. He was 15 of 29 for 140 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

"Anytime you give the ball to the other team, it hurts," Carr said. "We got to help (the defence) out."

Carr threw a 63-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper to tie it at 7 early in the second quarter. Cooper was wide open after cornerback Jalen Mills tried to jump the route.

Giorgio Tavecchio kicked a 25-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter to give the Raiders a 10-7 lead.

The teams traded turnovers on three straight possessions, starting with Robinson intercepting Carr and returning it to Oakland's 44.

Eagles left guard Chance Warmack then caused Jay Ajayi to fumble when he tried to push the pile and hit his teammate. The Raiders recovered at their 30, but gave it back on the next play when Marshawn Lynch fumbled at the same spot.

Philadelphia couldn't do much with excellent field position and settled for Elliott's tying 35-yard field goal.

After Tavecchio missed a 48-yard field goal with 7:58 remaining, Foles threw a pass that bounced off Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz's hands and was intercepted by Reggie Nelson at the Eagles 37.

But Philadelphia quickly got the ball back when Malcolm Jenkins stripped Jalen Richard and recovered it at the Eagles 16. The offence went three-and-out.

Oakland's first drive ended with Carr throwing the ball away on fourth-and-2 from Philadelphia's 42.

The Eagles scored on the ensuing possession when Foles tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Ajayi for a 7-0 lead. Corey Clement ran 2 yards on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive.

STREAK SNAPPED

Foles had gone 170 passes without throwing a pick. It was the longest active streak in the NFL.

MISSED CHANCES

Raiders: Nelson dropped what should've been a pick-6 in the second quarter.

Eagles: Elliott was wide right on a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

INJURIES

Raiders: OT Vadal Alexander sustained a concussion.

Eagles: DE Brandon Graham left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), who are still in contention for an AFC wild card.

Eagles: Host the Dallas Cowboys (8-7) in a game that has no playoff implications.

