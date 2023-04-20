Cochrane agrees to resign as Canada Soccer general secretary
Earl Cochrane - The Canadian Press
Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane has agreed to resign from his role, sources tell TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead.
The move comes only weeks after Nick Bontis resigned as the organization’s president following a non-confidence vote.
Cochrane began serving in the role in an interim basis in January of 2022 before being confirmed in the permanent role last July. Cochrane had previously spent time with Major League Soccer sides DC United and Toronto FC.
More to come.